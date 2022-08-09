He said the posture of the President is no longer funny and he might be possessed by some spirits.
Akufo-Addo is being manipulated by evil spirits – Asiedu Nketia
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his refusal to reshuffle his appointees.
Read Also
General Mosquito as affectionately called in politics said on Neat FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that “something is controlling the President [Nana Akufo-Addo].”
He continued, “some combined spiritual forces have entered his [President Nana Addo's] head. He is being manipulated and not bothered to do the right thing to save this country.”
The NDC scribe is the latest to comment on a recent statement by the President that his ministers are performing well and because of that there is no need to reshuffle.
According to the president, there is no need for a reshuffle of his ministers because their output has been “considerable and that is what I look at”.
In an interview with North Star radio in Tamale, the president said his appointees were meeting his expectations.
“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.
Speaking on calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, Akufo-Addo opined that some of the calls are ill-motivated.
“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he added.
Akufo-Addo’s last ministerial reshuffle was during his first term, in August 2018.
Two weeks ago, he also revoked the appointment of Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, after she absented herself from her post for over three months.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh