Akufo-Addo is being manipulated by evil spirits – Asiedu Nketia

General Mosquito as affectionately called in politics said on Neat FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that “something is controlling the President [Nana Akufo-Addo].”

He continued, “some combined spiritual forces have entered his [President Nana Addo's] head. He is being manipulated and not bothered to do the right thing to save this country.”

The NDC scribe is the latest to comment on a recent statement by the President that his ministers are performing well and because of that there is no need to reshuffle.

According to the president, there is no need for a reshuffle of his ministers because their output has been “considerable and that is what I look at”.

In an interview with North Star radio in Tamale, the president said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

Pulse Ghana

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Speaking on calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, Akufo-Addo opined that some of the calls are ill-motivated.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he added.

Akufo-Addo’s last ministerial reshuffle was during his first term, in August 2018.