He said the president cannot be shielded from blame in the 'controversial' gold royalties deal.

In a statement to the media, Sammy Gyamfi said the President gave himself up when he “affirmed his confidence in his cousin the Finance Minister, even in the face of overwhelming evidence of corruption against him.”

“We in the NDC are not in the least surprised by this, because this is exactly what nepotism does to a country. It weakens the will and ability of leaders to crack the whip on their errant and corrupt appointees. Fact is, nepotism and corruption are inseparable bed-fellows. The former will always breed the latter,” he wrote.

Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Labelling the Agyapa deal which the president has directed the Finance Minister to resubmit to parliament for rectification as null and void, Sammy Gyamfi challenged President Akufo-Addo to “retrieve for the state, the billions of taxpayers monies that have been paid to Databank, which is owned by his cousin Ken Ofori Atta and African Legal Associates, which is owned by another cousin of his, Gabby Otchere Darko and their cronies under the ‘Agyapa’ transaction.

These comments by the NDC National Executive comes after the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu submitted a report on his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal in which he described it as susceptible to “nepotism, cronyism and favouritism, as well as lacking probity and accountability.