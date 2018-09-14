news

The deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has stated that President Akufo-Addo lacks the courage to fight corruption.

He said the President is superintending massive corruption at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

Speaking on Radio Rainbow, Koku said: "I hope that Ghanaians cannot wait to vote him out in 2020,"

According to him, the corruption under Nana Addo has gone through the roofs and due to that, his ministers are resigning from their jobs.

Anyidoho said corruption has taken over every sphere of life under Akufo-Addo and it has reached unbearable heights.

He stressed that the president doesn't have the capacity to fight corruption and he has failed the country.

He said, the over bloated appointees under him is a mark of corruption and so, looking at Nana Addo's number of appointees, I will say I am convinced he is not ready to fight corruption and in 2020, Ghanaians will vote him out.

Koku caused a stir last year when he stated that there will be a coup d'etat under Akufo-Addo. It led to him being arrested and charged with treason. The charges were later dropped.