He, however, said that this might not come to fruition because the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government may try and rig the elections in their favour.

Speaking on Accra based Happy FM, the prophet said God has revealed to him that the opposition NDC led by John Dramani Mahama will win the election.

Likening it to the recently held elections in Nigeria, Badu Kobi said Atiku Abubakar won the elections but President Muhamadu Buhari and his APC government rigged the results in their favor.

READ ALSO: Black Stars won’t win AFCON 2019 – Prophet Badu Kobi

This, he said, will happen to the NDC in 2020 if they are not vigilant.

In the same interview, Badu Kobi revealed that Nana Addo was never meant to win the election in 2016 and he does not know how Nana Addo won it because it’s not from God.

Watch the interview below