Akufo Addo must be sued for causing financial loss to the state – Prof. Gyampo

He stated that taking into consideration the dire situation the country finds itself in, it was about time the President brought on board fresh minds with new outlooks to help solve the economic situation while reducing the size of his government to save resources.

Prof. Gyampo said the President’s reluctance to heed the call of citizens seems to suggest the administration might be keeping those Ministers at the post to keep far worse facts about the country’s situation under wraps.

Speaking on Newsfile on Joy TV, he said, “You cannot tell me Mr. Ofori-Atta is the best Finance Minister that Ghana would ever produce or that within Ghana at the moment there’s nobody in the NPP who can run our Finances better than him.”

He further stated that noting the crisis the President’s opposition to public counsel is fuelling, someone should test suing the President for causing financial loss to the state over his failure to tap into the bright minds the country has to offer.

“There are brains, there are talents that are going waste and I’m saying that tomorrow or someday to come somebody should be able to test this at the court, suing the President for causing financial loss to the state for not bringing on board the brains and the talents that could have been brought on board to help steer us, navigate us through the crisis we find ourselves. Why are we wasting them?