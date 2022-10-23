RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo Addo must be sued for causing financial loss to the state – Prof. Gyampo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political Scientist, says President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reshuffle his Ministers is an unnecessary dissipation of the limited human resources the country possesses that can be brought on board to help solve the economic crisis the country is reeling from.

Prof Ransford Gyampo
Prof Ransford Gyampo

According to him, the President’s strong opposition to the idea of a reshuffle, the downsizing of his government, and the sacking of his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, seems to suggest the President’s boast of having ‘the men’ was mere rhetoric and not factual.

Read Also

He stated that taking into consideration the dire situation the country finds itself in, it was about time the President brought on board fresh minds with new outlooks to help solve the economic situation while reducing the size of his government to save resources.

Prof. Gyampo said the President’s reluctance to heed the call of citizens seems to suggest the administration might be keeping those Ministers at the post to keep far worse facts about the country’s situation under wraps.

Speaking on Newsfile on Joy TV, he said, “You cannot tell me Mr. Ofori-Atta is the best Finance Minister that Ghana would ever produce or that within Ghana at the moment there’s nobody in the NPP who can run our Finances better than him.”

He further stated that noting the crisis the President’s opposition to public counsel is fuelling, someone should test suing the President for causing financial loss to the state over his failure to tap into the bright minds the country has to offer.

“There are brains, there are talents that are going waste and I’m saying that tomorrow or someday to come somebody should be able to test this at the court, suing the President for causing financial loss to the state for not bringing on board the brains and the talents that could have been brought on board to help steer us, navigate us through the crisis we find ourselves. Why are we wasting them?

“…And I’m saying that failure to reshuffle is tantamount to the dissipation of the limited human resource that we have that can be brought on board to help us navigate our way out of the quagmires of economic misdirections which we find ourselves,” he added.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Martin-Kpebu

Martin Kpebu calls for the impeachment of Akufo-Addo

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

No one can stop Dr. Bawumia; it’s his time to lead Ghana – Former Deputy AG

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.

You have no business being in government if you can’t stabilize the cedi - Dr. Bawumia told

President Akufo-Addo

If you decide to vote for NDC in 2024, that’s your problem – Akufo-Addo to Kwabre East residents