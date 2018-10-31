Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo never said any 'idiot' can borrow - George Andah

Former President John Mahama had accused the NPP of shifting their stance on borrowing claiming Akufo-Addo said "any idiot can borrow" before the 2016 general elections.

play

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, George Nenyi Andah, has refuted claims that President Akufo-Addo chided the former administration on borrowing as an opposition leader.

He said the President wasn't entirely against borrowing while in opposition but the wanton nature of how the NDC administration was doing it.

Speaking on Citi TV, he said: "The position of the NPP has never been against borrowing. The position is that it is against reckless borrowing. It is about reckless borrowing and borrowing to pay the reckless borrowing, that is what we are against".

READ ALSO: Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticisms

“It is the hypocrisy that Ghanaians are angry with and we have all your quotations about borrowing. You said any idiot can borrow. That is what you said", Mahama said on one of his campaign tours.

However, Andah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communication, said the former President has missed the point of then-candidate Akufo-Addo.

“There is no way that a developing country can develop without taking these loans. I am a member of the NPP; we have taken loans to Parliament. There’s budget we submit to Parliament in which some of the projects are funded from external sources. Borrowing recklessly and borrowing for projects that have been inflated are those that we’ve been speaking against,” he said.

George Andah shaking hands with Nana Addo

George Andah shaking hands with Nana Addo

 

Recently, in an entrepreneurship summit in Nigeria, President Akufo-Addo defended his government's borrowing by saying: "We will borrow money; everybody borrows money. The United States of America is one of the biggest debtors in the world. So borrowing money is not necessarily a betrayal of the concept of independence. The key for us in borrowing money is that we borrow money to create assets that will allow us to pay the money back. That is the key…If we borrow the money and use it properly it is an asset for us in expanding our economy and infrastructure.”

