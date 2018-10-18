Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Akufo-Addo petitioned to sack Tamale MCE Musah Superior

About 31 out of the 58-Member Tamale Metropolitan Assembly signed the petition to impeach the Mayor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mr Iddrisu Musah Superior play

Mr Iddrisu Musah Superior

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Municipal Chief Executive of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior.

The executives presented their petition to the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The executives last month called for the President to remove the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive after accusing him of denying them contracts, insubordination and hoarding of the assembly’s funds to further his personal ambitions.

About 31 out of the 58-Member Tamale Metropolitan Assembly signed the petition to impeach the Mayor.

They accused the Mayor of "constituting and paying 61 member non-functional Task Force which cost the Assembly GH¢9,150."

READ ALSO: Assembly members make u-turn over impeachment of Tamale Mayor

Yussif Danjumah confirmed the presence of the delegation in Accra on radio. Danjumah said they still stand by their allegations against the MCE and insists the president sacks him.

“We never resolved anything. We have presented our petition to the Jubilee House, so we are hoping to meet the president on Thursday so after we meet the president we then talk to the media,” he said.

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy play

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy

 

 

Confusion, however, set in, when a counter group made up of the constituencies’ polling station and area coordinators dismissed calls for the removal of the embattled Mayor, and asked the President to reject the calls.

Musah Superior has come under mounting pressure from a large section of residents of Tamale since he assumed office in June 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful 'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful
NABCO is a waste of state resources - Kofi Adams NABCO is a waste of state resources - Kofi Adams
NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahama NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahama
I have Kwame Nkrumah's ideological DNA in me - Spio Garbrah I have Kwame Nkrumah's ideological DNA in me - Spio Garbrah
Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair - Rawlings Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair - Rawlings
Spio-Gabrah officially outdoors campaign ahead of NDC presidential race Spio-Gabrah officially outdoors campaign ahead of NDC presidential race

Recommended Videos

We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia
NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah
Kweku Baako slaps Ken Agyapong with Gh₵25m defamation suit Kweku Baako slaps Ken Agyapong with Gh₵25m defamation suit



Top Articles

1 Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair - Rawlingsbullet
2 Kweku Baako files GH¢25m defamation suit against Ken Agyapongbullet
3 Power is vested in Nana Addo to sack Gifty Klenam - Presidencybullet
4 NPP doing in 20 months what hasn’t been done since independence –...bullet
5 NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahamabullet
6 Rawlings will never be a hero - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Spio-Gabrah officially outdoors campaign ahead of NDC...bullet
8 I have Kwame Nkrumah's ideological DNA in me - Spio Garbrahbullet
9 Nana Addo has no power to sack former GEPA boss Gifty...bullet
10 Mahama copied Spio-Garbrah's agenda for victory?bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemorationbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet

Politics

President John Mahama to observe elections in Zimbabwe
John Mahama outlines his agenda for victory
‘I’m a businessman who wants to help reduce poverty in Ghana’ – Woyome
Judges Murder: My accusers must take ‘lie detector’ tests – Rawlings
Kweku Baako apoligises ver BBC/Anas lie
Mahama's campaign lacks focus - Kweku Baako
X
Advertisement