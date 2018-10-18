Akufo-Addo petitioned to sack Tamale MCE Musah Superior

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Municipal Chief Executive of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior.

The executives presented their petition to the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The executives last month called for the President to remove the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive after accusing him of denying them contracts, insubordination and hoarding of the assembly’s funds to further his personal ambitions.

About 31 out of the 58-Member Tamale Metropolitan Assembly signed the petition to impeach the Mayor.

They accused the Mayor of "constituting and paying 61 member non-functional Task Force which cost the Assembly GH¢9,150."

Yussif Danjumah confirmed the presence of the delegation in Accra on radio. Danjumah said they still stand by their allegations against the MCE and insists the president sacks him.

“We never resolved anything. We have presented our petition to the Jubilee House, so we are hoping to meet the president on Thursday so after we meet the president we then talk to the media,” he said.

Confusion, however, set in, when a counter group made up of the constituencies’ polling station and area coordinators dismissed calls for the removal of the embattled Mayor, and asked the President to reject the calls.

Musah Superior has come under mounting pressure from a large section of residents of Tamale since he assumed office in June 2017.