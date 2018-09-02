Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China


Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China

  Published: 2018-09-02
President Nana Akufo-Addo has been received by Chinese President Xi Jinping in the forecourt of the imposing Great Hall of the People in Beijing where he was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

The president, who is on state visit to china, was welcomed to the Hall with his favourite gospel song "Oye" by the Chinese military band.

According to China sate media Xinhua, the two leaders agreed to inject new vitality into and further enrich the bilateral relations.

Xi said China has always seen Ghana as a reliable friend and a good partner of common development.

'The bilateral ties had played a leading role in the development of China-Africa relations. The two sides should inject new vitality into and further enrich their relations, make high-level visits more frequent and continue their mutual understanding and support,' Xi said.

 

'Ghana is welcome to participate in the Belt and Road construction and join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. China is ready to forge synergy of the two countries' development strategies, widen cooperation in various fields, and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges,' Xi added.

He also said: 'The two sides should enhance communication and coordination on international and regional affairs to better safeguard the common interests of the two countries and the developing countries.'

On his part, President Akufo-Addo is reported by Xinhua to have said Ghana is willing to deepen bilateral relations, actively participate in the Belt and Road construction and inject new vitality into the bilateral cooperation.

Marching on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, China plays an important role in world peace and development. China provides an important opportunity for Africa's stability and revitalization, he said.

Ghana will always be China's trustworthy friend in Africa, Akufo-Addo said.

After the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of cooperation documents.

