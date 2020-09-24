In a letter written by Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kwasi Boateng Adjei, the decision by the President, is in accordance with Article 243(3)(b) of the 1992 Constitution.

The letter which is also copied to the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah instructed that Mary Boatemaa is to vacate her post with immediate effect.

“The outgoing District Chief Executive is to hand over properly to you [the Regional Minister] before leaving office,” the letter stated.

No additional explanation was added to the revocation of her appointment.

Pulse.com.gh investigations, however, revealed that the development is in relation to an audio recording citing Madam Boatemaa of pitching the electorate against the sitting Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr. Ayew Afriyie.

She was also captured on tape campaigning for an independent candidate which according to most party stalwarts could jeopardize the ruling party’s electoral fortunes in the constituency.

She is also said to have used unprintable words against the person of the Mponuahene of Asokore Traditional Area who doubles as the Chief of Okaikrom, Nana Akwantey Boffour.

Mary Boatemaa is the second DCE to have been axed by President Akufo-Addo months after Amansie South DCE William Asante Bediako suffered similar circumstances.