Akufo-Addo says his ministers have been outstanding; no need for reshuffle

In an interview on North Star radio in Tamale, the President said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Speaking on calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, Akufo-Addo opined that some of the calls are ill-motivated.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he added.

Akufo-Addo’s last ministerial reshuffle was during his first term, in August 2018.

Two weeks ago, he also revoked the appointment of Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, after she absented herself from her post for over three months.

President Akufo-Addo nominated her deputy, the Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, to replace her.

The President also nominated Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

