news

President Nana Akufo-Addo settled on Mrs Jean Mensa "from the very get go" after Mrs Charlotte Osei was ousted from office, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor has said.

READ MORE: Professor Mensa-Bonsu was not approached for EC job- govt says

“In fact it never even came up, her name never even popped up. The President from the very get go had been very settled on Mrs Jean Mensa, she’s been his first choice, she’s second choice and third choice," he said.

He also pushed back hard on media reports that Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu was approached by the president for the job but she "diplomatically" turned down the offer.

"There’s never been any instance where Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu’s name ever came up [for the job],” Jinapor said on Saturday on Joy FM's news analysis show, Newsfile.

His comments came following complains that the president did not do broad consultation in the nomination of Mrs Mensa as the Commissioner of the Electoral Commission.

“The President engaged in broad, quite consultation in respect of what his thinking was and a view that others would have about his thinking or the direction that he intended to go, and that was the consultation," he noted.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in particular, skewered him for settling on Mrs Mensa, saying they have an axe to grind with her and that if they were consulted, they would have brought to fore, their issues with her.

READ MORE: 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC Chair – NDC

The party has vowed, in the coming days, to prove that Mrs Mensa is politically biased and therefore not fit for the job.