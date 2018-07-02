Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election


NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election

Mrs Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the EC, Amadu Sulley, Deputy chairperson in charge of operations and Georgina Opoku Amankwah in charge of corporate services were fired from office last Thursday.

  • Published:
play
President Nana Akufo-Addo will appoint six persons onto the Electoral Commission before the 2020 polls, Pulse.com.gh understands.

Already, he has initiated the process to find a replacement for the removed commissioners of the Electoral Commission.

READ MORE: 4 times Charlotte Osei made massive headlines in Ghana

Mrs Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the EC, Amadu Sulley, Deputy chairperson in charge of operations and Georgina Opoku Amankwah in charge of corporate services were fired from office last Thursday.

The ex-chair was found guilty on "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies found to have diverted EC founds into private accounts among others.

Pulse.com.gh gathers EC commissioner, Pauline Adobea Dadzawa, has retired recently, leaving the 7-member commission with only three commissioners.

And before the 2020 polls, two more commissioners will retire.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured he will not appoint partisan persons as EC commissioners.

"We are not looking for persons who are coming to do a job for the NDC or for the NPP,” President Akufo-Addo said when he addressed a townhall meeting on Saturday June 30, 2018 with Ghanaians resident in Nouakchott, Mauritania, ahead of the conduct of the 31st African Union (AU) Summit.

READ MORE: How Ghanaians are reacting to the death of late Amissah Arthur

“We are looking for persons who are coming to do a job for Ghana. That is what we are looking for, for the Electoral Commission.”

