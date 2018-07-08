Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud


Commonwealth Games Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud

He made the revelation at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates conference in the Eastern Region on Saturday, adding that he will reinstated the suspended minister on Monday.

  • Published:
play

The Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has been cleared by the police of visa fraud, president Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed.

READ MORE: Sports Ministry: We will no longer spend on Black Stars friendlies

He made the revelation at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates conference in the Eastern Region on Saturday, adding that he will reinstated the suspended minister on Monday.

"Yesterday, on my return in the evening from the State Visit to South Africa, I received the Police report on the Australia visa scandal, which has exonerated the suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports from any complicity in the visa fraud. I will lift his suspension on Monday, and return him to office," he said.

Mr Hadzide was suspended for his alleged role in the visa scandal that rocked Ghana's participation in the Commonwealth Games in the Australia.

READ MORE: Deputy Sports Minister claims innocent amid suspension over visa scandal

The decision to suspend him as taken after “preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate happenings in Australia.

He had denied his involvement in the visa scandal, saying  his innocence will be proven after the full investigation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Delegates Conference: Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win NPP Delegates Conference Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win
NPP Delegates Conference: Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo NPP Delegates Conference Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo
NPP Delegates Conference: Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post NPP Delegates Conference Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser post
NPP Delegates Conference: Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay elected national chairman of NPP
Delegates Conference: Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference Delegates Conference Full speech by President Akufo-Addo at NPP Conference
NPP Delegates Conference: You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK Conservative Party blasts NPP

Recommended Videos

Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media Politics Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media
Politics: Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars Politics Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars



Top Articles

1 NPP Delegates Conference "Power can trick you" – Kufuor warns NPPbullet
2 NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viralbullet
3 NPP Delegates Conference Here's a timeline of Stephen Ntim's ran for...bullet
4 National Delegates Conference NPP conference to elect new...bullet
5 Retirement I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseinibullet
6 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK...bullet
8 NPP Delegates Conference Mahama trolls Freddie Blay over...bullet
9 Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako...bullet
10 NPP ‘okayed’ Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 buses –...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana Swimming Association President suspended
Commonwealth Games Sports Ministers were at loggerheads before visa scandal - Kwaku Baako
Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal 5 scandals that have hit the Ministry of Sports & NSA in Ghana
Gold Coast 2018 Sports ministry have paid all athletes at the Commonwealth Games monies owed them
Goal Coast 2018 Ghanaians among African athletes who have vanished from camp at Commonwealth Games
Visa Scandal Deputy Sports Minister claims innocent amid suspension over visa scandal
Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games visa scandal
2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana are anticipating to win at least 5 medals -Deputy Sports Manager
Ghana vs Ivory Coast Sports Ministry: We will no longer spend on Black Stars friendlies
Baba Yara Stadium Sports Ministry summons Ashanti Region NSA boss to explain Saturday football ban

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman
Amissah Arthur In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-vice president
NPP Delegates Conference Top pollster expects Blay to win
Ruling Party NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives