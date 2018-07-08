Akufo-Addo to reinstate deputy sports minister cleared of visa fraud

news

The Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has been cleared by the police of visa fraud, president Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed.

He made the revelation at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates conference in the Eastern Region on Saturday, adding that he will reinstated the suspended minister on Monday.

"Yesterday, on my return in the evening from the State Visit to South Africa, I received the Police report on the Australia visa scandal, which has exonerated the suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports from any complicity in the visa fraud. I will lift his suspension on Monday, and return him to office," he said.

Mr Hadzide was suspended for his alleged role in the visa scandal that rocked Ghana's participation in the Commonwealth Games in the Australia.

The decision to suspend him as taken after “preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate happenings in Australia.

He had denied his involvement in the visa scandal, saying his innocence will be proven after the full investigation.