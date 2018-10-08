Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President - Prophet Kobi

news

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, leader of the Glorious Waves Chapel International, has disclosed that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President of Ghana.

He said Nana Addo wasn't meant to win the 2016 general elections.

He said Ghanaians distorted God’s spiritual equation for the country’s governance system by mistakenly electing the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 flagbearer as president.



According to Prophet Badu Kobi, God wanted former President John Mahama to retain his seat but the electorates rushed in voting for President Akufo-Addo whose time to govern Ghana was not yet up.

The 'Man of God' believes this mistake by Ghanaians to elect Nana Addo at the wrong time is accounting for the unprecedented hard times in the country.

Prophet Kobi also said he is engaging in some spiritual intercessions on behalf of the President and Ghanaians.

“God revealed to me why Akufo-Addo didn’t win in 2008 and why he won’t win again in 2012. The answer was if he could purge himself else anytime he represents the NPP, they will lose. After his lose in the 2012 elections, I then understood that he wasn’t meant to lead Ghana. It’s not everything that man wants that he gets,” he disclosed.

“2008 some of us would have shed our blood. We stood for Akufo-Addo because we had the vision of his presidency. I later saw how the seat was diverted to Mills for some spiritual reasons which I cannot say today. I wasn’t happy about the change until I realised something went on in the spirit,” he revealed.

Nana Akufo-Addo defeated John Mahama of the NDC in 2016 by over one million votes to become Ghana's President.