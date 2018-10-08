Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President - Prophet Kobi


Prophecy Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President - Prophet Kobi

The 'Man of God' believes this mistake by Ghanaians to elect Nana Addo at the wrong time is accounting for the unprecedented hard times in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, leader of the Glorious Waves Chapel International, has disclosed that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President of Ghana.

He said Nana Addo wasn't meant to win the 2016 general elections.

He said Ghanaians distorted God’s spiritual equation for the country’s governance system by mistakenly electing the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 flagbearer as president.
 

According to Prophet Badu Kobi, God wanted former President John Mahama to retain his seat but the electorates rushed in voting for President Akufo-Addo whose time to govern Ghana was not yet up.

READ ALSO: My gov't has been inspiring to Ghanaians - Nana Addo

The 'Man of God' believes this mistake by Ghanaians to elect Nana Addo at the wrong time is accounting for the unprecedented hard times in the country.

Prophet Kobi also said he is engaging in some spiritual intercessions on behalf of the President and Ghanaians.

“God revealed to me why Akufo-Addo didn’t win in 2008 and why he won’t win again in 2012. The answer was if he could purge himself else anytime he represents the NPP, they will lose. After his lose in the 2012 elections, I then understood that he wasn’t meant to lead Ghana. It’s not everything that man wants that he gets,” he disclosed.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Ministry play

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Ministry

(Facebook)

 

“2008 some of us would have shed our blood. We stood for Akufo-Addo because we had the vision of his presidency. I later saw how the seat was diverted to Mills for some spiritual reasons which I cannot say today. I wasn’t happy about the change until I realised something went on in the spirit,” he revealed.

Nana Akufo-Addo defeated John Mahama of the NDC in 2016 by over one million votes to become Ghana's President.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promises Video Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promises
NDC Race: Mahama ends 5-day tour of Northern region NDC Race Mahama ends 5-day tour of Northern region
2020 Election: Mahama “sure” NDC will be given another chance in 2020 2020 Election Mahama “sure” NDC will be given another chance in 2020
Vigilantism: ‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack  Vigilantism ‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack 
Happy Birthday: Bawumia turns 55 with sweet tribute from wife Happy Birthday Bawumia turns 55 with sweet tribute from wife
Economy: Collapsing banks will affect traders, farmers- Mahama to gov't Economy Collapsing banks will affect traders, farmers- Mahama to gov't

Recommended Videos

Politics: Ghana is safe with my government — Akufo-Addo Politics Ghana is safe with my government — Akufo-Addo
Politics: NDC is the only party that has developed Ghana - John Mahama Politics NDC is the only party that has developed Ghana - John Mahama
$278m Terminal 3: 'Mahama should tell that cost to dogs' - Ken Agyapong $278m Terminal 3 'Mahama should tell that cost to dogs' - Ken Agyapong



Top Articles

1 Admission NPP has disappointed me - Ken Agyapong confessesbullet
2 Ex-Minister Oye Lithur makes first TV appearance after divorce petitionbullet
3 Issues Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against gov'tbullet
4 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo...bullet
5 Investigations Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's...bullet
6 Happy Birthday Bawumia turns 55 with sweet tribute from wifebullet
7 Politics Stop "thoughtless and mischievous fabrication"...bullet
8 Education Joshua Akamba invited by police for inciting...bullet
9 Assembly Election NPP makes dramatic U-turn on election...bullet
10 Politics NPP economists just theorists; don't...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet

Politics

Education NPP condemns Mahama, Akamba for inciting students against free SHS
Appraisal Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP – Nana Addo
Political Power 'Exposed' NPP used lies to win 2016 election – Mahama
Kennedy Agyapong
Elections 2020 I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong
X
Advertisement