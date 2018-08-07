Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari fires

news

A former Deputy Minister of Transport and aide to ex-President John Mahama has slammed President Akufo-Addo for insinuating that he was misled on the re-negotiated Ameri deal.

She said that statement is just to save face for the President and that he was aware of the deal.

“Embarrassed, called out, and desperately trying to cover up, the President, true to his family and friends’ nature, is using his nephew to feign ignorance and claim he was misled. But was he? How was he misled? How could he even have been misled? How would he have had the executive order signed if indeed he was misled? Is that how he operates at the presidency?” she queried.

A publication by pro-government newspaper, ‘The Statesman’ suggested that the government had made a U-turn with the renegotiated AMERI deal after it gave its approval for Parliamentary consideration.





“It is emerging that President Akufo-Addo was misled into granting executive approval for the deal under the guise of there being an urgent need to have a bill laid in Parliament before its rising,” The Statesman reported.

Mogtari indicated that the government is just finding reasons to cover up its guilt having faced a tough opposition as regards the deal.



“The shockingly inept agreement was hurriedly approved by the President, by Executive Order, in what has become yet another major corruption scandal in these twenty extremely eventful months of Akufo-Addo’s administration. Thanks to the resistance of the ordinary Ghanaian, staff of the Volta River Authority, the opposition NDC and many others, the blatant attempt to hoodwink the country by the NPP government had to be abandoned. It was clear to even previous allies of the government that this was a massive case of well-coordinated corruption by the men at the top,” she noted