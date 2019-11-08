According to him, no such thing happened, adding that the President is currently on an ECOWAS assignment outside the country.

“This video is making the rounds on some social media platforms, and, unsurprisingly, some of our friends from the opposition, are claiming, with glee, that the President was rushed to the Nyaho Clinic. For the avoidance of doubt, no such thing happened,” he wrote on Facebook.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

This comes after videos emerged on social media which captured the President and his convoy at the Nyaho Clinic.

However, in the Facebook post, Mr. Arhin said reports that the President was rushed to the hospital are false.

He said Nana Addo is currently attending the ECOWAS Extraordinary Session in Niamey.

“The President on Wednesday, 6th November, after commissioning the Ga-East District Hospital, in Kwabenya, en route to Jubilee House, went to the Nyaho Clinic to visit Mr Tommy Amematekpor, a stalwart of the NPP, who is on admission at the Clinic.

“The President, at the moment, is in Niamey, capital of Niger, attending the ECOWAS Extraordinary Session on Guinea Bissau,” Mr. Arhin added.