Samuel Agbodeka was speaking at #YentuaDemo, a protest organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress which saw thousands of Ghanaians throng the streets of Accra on Thursday, February 10 to kick against the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).
Akufo-Addo's government is the worst in Ghana’s history - 74-year-old ex-serviceman
A 74-year-old ex-serviceman has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is the worst to have befallen Ghana since records began.
According to him, he has lived and seen all Ghanaian governments since independence but the kind of hardship and mismanagement the current government has inflicted on the country is unprecedented.
Agbodeka could not fathom why the government of Akufo-Addo is bent on imposing the E-levy on Ghanaians despite the country-wide opposition to it.
He went further to lament how remittances he receives from his children would be taxed if the E-levy is passed into law.
The angry ex-serviceman decried how the educational sector has been messed up, huge debts have been contracted in the name of the country but there is hardly anything to show for them.
Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito has promised that should they win in 2024, they will abolish the controversial e-levy.
He said the tax is extortionate and not good for Ghanaians.
“We are not against taxation. Taxation is for value addition. But we will not sit and watch the government keep robbing us. The E-levy is not taxation, it is daylight robbery. The alternatives are there. Who in his right senses in this country asked the Minister for Roads to argue that we abolish the road tolls and convert the toll booths to toilets and washrooms?
“The fire will keep burning so long as we have a government that operates with impunity.
“We will abolish it within the first 100 days we assume power. It is not taxation. It is daylight robbery. Taking people’s capital from their pockets,” Asiedu Nketia said.
The protest took place a day after the governing party suffered widespread backlash following an insensitive display of an E-levy-themed green cake designed to mark the birthday of parliament’s majority leader who doubles as minister for parliamentary affairs.
