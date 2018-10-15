Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo's gov't is not helping NPP members - Ken Agyapong


The vociferous MP has been on a tirade in recent months on how the NPP government is not helping its members since they were voted into power.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has blasted the Akufo-Addo government for neglecting the party's grassroots.

He said the government has failed to provide jobs for the teeming youth who helped them win political power.

Agyapong lambasted the Akufo-Addo government for creating opportunities for NDC members to ‘enjoy’ while the rank and file of the NPP who toiled to bring the party to government suffer, lamenting that the policies of the party is the reason why the party grassroots are angry with the government.

READ ALSO: Terminal 3 shouldn't cost $278m, Mahama lied - Ken Agyapong

“People have enjoyed for 8 years because they belong to a particular party. Your people have sacrificed themselves with the hope that because you are in power they will also get some work to do. You are still giving jobs to NDC against your own people. Look at the military… they say I should not say it but I will say it come and kill me.” He added. He then went ahead to enumerate other ‘crimes’ of government against its grassroots which he believes must be addressed", Ken said.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong revealed that the NPP ‘used’ some military personnel for key operations in the 2016 election but today the said personnel have been dumped and are being victimized.

“Our policies are the reason members of the party are angry with us. We are not taking care of the party people and engaging in ‘eye service’ we are all Ghanaians”, he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

