Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crash


The jet was carrying president Nana Akufo-Addo and his aides from Washington DC, United States, to Accra, after participating in the UN General Assembly meeting.

Ghana's presidential jet has been saved from a near fatal accident, after one of the jet engines went off 30 minutes after take off.

The aircraft had to fly around a number of times to burn fuel before being assisted to land, Citinewsroom reports, quoting unnamed sources.

Following the incident, arrangements were made for the president and his team to return to Ghana on commercial flight.

This is not the first time the presidential jet has had challenges.

In March 2015, the Presidential Jet caught fire while attempting to take off from the Kotoka International Airport.

It was subsequently nicknamed the "flying coffin."

