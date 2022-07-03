Akufo-Addo’s tenure as ECOWAS Chairman ends today

“I will at the end of this summit conclude my tenure as chairman of this authority. It has been a great privilege for Ghana and myself to have been given the opportunity by you to serve this noble organization for two consecutive terms, particularly at one of the most trying periods of its history. I have benefited tremendously from the solidarity of your excellencies in the discharge of this difficult mandate which you have conferred on me, for which I am very grateful. I will continue to play my full part to the best of my ability in the work of the authority,” he said.