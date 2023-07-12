ADVERTISEMENT
Alan is a unifier; the competent flagbearer NPP needs — Buaben Asamoa

Emmanuel Tornyi

Alan John Kyerematen's campaign spokesperson, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has praised Alan Kyerematen for his continuous dedication to the unity of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and advancement and voiced his love for the flagbearer candidate.

He firmly believed that Kyerematen is the best person to lead the NPP.

Alan Kyerematen is the man of action and integrity, the unifier, the man to rescue, rebuild, restore, and reward the Party, the man of vision, he said.

"Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is the only hope for Ghana, he is competent to break the eight that is why we are pleading with delegates to vote for Alan who has been vehemently accepted throughout the country," Buaben Asamoa said on Original TV.

Ghanaians' support for Alan Kyerematen demonstrates the confidence many party members have in his abilities to bring the NPP together and lead it to a prosperous future.

Kyerematen hopes to lead the party to victory in 2024 and effect constructive change for the country with his track record and commitment to advancement.

Earlier, Alan said if elected as flagbearer and subsequently President of Ghana, he will adopt what he describes as the people's government.

Speaking at the official launch of the Alan Cash Donation Platform to facilitate his bid to lead the party in the 2024 general elections, he indicated that he is particular about partnering with people who believe in his dream to retain power.

He stated that since he was ready to contest as flagbearer for the NPP, he, first of all, deserted his position to look for money and even support from his supporters to campaign.

