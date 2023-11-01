Alan Kyeremanten left NPP because he was unhappy he placed third – Opare-Ansah

Mr. Opare-Ansah said Alan’s reason for claiming unfairness, for which he resigned, is much ado about nothing because his agents were reported to be the ones who initiated trouble in one of the centres during the conference.

“From what I heard, he was unhappy about the position he received, but that, in my opinion, shouldn’t have been the way he chose to exit the NPP.”

“I have also listened to what happened, and in fact, the attack was initiated by his agent going out of his way to take on a function that is not his own. For example, if someone shows his ballot, it is not the responsibility of an agent to stop him from putting it in the box; it is a matter for the EC and the police who are there.”

Mr. Kyerematen resigned from the party on Monday, September 25, citing intimidation of his supporters and nepotism being played within the party.

Speaking in a press conference in Accra, the former flagbearer aspirant said he would contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”

Kyerematen emphasized his commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the country, including economic development, job creation, and social welfare. He stated that his decision to run as an independent candidate was driven by his belief that this approach would enable him to better serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.