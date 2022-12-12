Alan Kyeremanteng pledges to bear cost of printing NPP’s delegates albums in the 275 constituencies

Mr. Kyeremanteng, who is also poised to contest for the flagbearer slot for the party ahead of the 2024 polls, said this during a visit to the NPP headquarters in Accra.

In addition to the pledge, the minister, also known as Alan Cash, donated an amount of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHc100,000) to the HQ to support the day-to-day administration and management of the party’s activities as well as its executives.

The meeting, which was to interact with the hierarchy of the party in line with solidifying relationships between them and the government, saw scores of top-ranking officials joining the minister.

Addressing the assembled party faithfuls, Alan Kyeremanteng urged the leadership of the party to earn the trust of the grassroot voters by conducting a fair and unbiased election.

He called on them to rally behind the leadership of the party and the government in these difficult economic times.

"We can only break the 8 if we stay together and act as a unit. We can survive through cooperation and commitment to our various duties. The national executives will organize one of the best national delegates conferences in recent years. To this end, I am going to fund the entire printing cost of all 275 constituency delegates' albums.

Pulse Ghana

“It is to help the party conduct the election... A free and fair election will trickle down to the average voter since they won't feel manipulated or machinated," Alan Kyeremanteng" told the assembled party sympathisers.

The soft-speaking trade and industry minister also urged the members to support the government in its industrial transformation drive, and job creation and also to discuss how the party can win the 2024 general elections.

He used the platform to also highlight the success stories of the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme, among a host of activities that the party can take advantage of and communicate to Ghanaians the benefits that they can derive from them.