Alban Bagbin appoints Fritz Baffour as Campaign Manager


Mr Baffour described as unfair, accusations that appointees who served under former president John Mahama and are now contesting him, are traitors.

Fritz Baffour, a former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, has been appointed as the Campaign Manager for Alban Bagbin.

The former Deputy Minister of Information will coordinate Bagbin's bid to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his maiden address to party supporters since the appointment, Mr. Baffour entreated delegates of the NDC to eschew adversarial politics and rally behind the former Majority Leader.

He said, "At a certain time, I said I was not ready to support anybody and I have now made my choice and my choice is A.S.K. Bagbin".

Fritz Baffour caused a stir last month when he accompanied former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, to inform former President Rawlings of his intention to contest.

A lot of NDC supporters and officials said Kojo Bonsu's declaration to contest was a betrayal to his former boss, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, his endorsement was not based on malice, adding that Mr Bagbin truly upholds the principles of the NDC, hence his decision to support him.

