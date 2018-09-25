Pulse.com.gh logo
Alban Bagbin is our surest bet to lead NDC in 2020 - NDC gurus


Alban Bagbin is our surest bet to lead NDC in 2020 - NDC gurus

The NDC Executives said they are looking forward to a 2020 presidential campaign to resign President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Some Executives of the Western regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are poised to elect the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to lead the party to victory in the 2020 polls.

They are looking forward to a 2020 presidential campaign to resign President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"Throughout the party, it is agreed that the best thing to do is to present an incorruptible option to Ghanaians who feel disappointed with the daily emergence of corruption scandals.

READ MORE: Media trying to divide my relationship with Mahama - Alban Bagbin

"The obvious choice is therefore Mr Alban Bagbin," said Emmanuel Agbeshie, Mpohor Constituency communication officer and a member of the western regional communication team.

He made it known during a meeting with Alban Bagbin together with the constituency executives of the Western region.

According to him, throughout the party, Bagbin was deemed as the NDC's best bet mainly because of his reputation as an incorruptible politician.

 Apart from that, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament was also liked for his policy to make the party the main vehicle of his administration if he becomes President.

READ MORE: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament is currently on tour in the Western region and has met regional and Constituency executives of the region and sold his message of hope to them.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

