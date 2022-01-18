Alban Bagbin travels to Dubai again for medical review

“I am writing to inform you of my absence from Ghana from Friday, 7 January, 2022 till Sunday 23 2022 in order to honour an appointment for a medical review in the United Arab Emirates.”

“It is also important to bring to your attention that the House will resume its sittings for the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eight Parliament on Tuesday 25 January 2022,” the letter from the Speaker’s Office noted.

Speaker Bagbin also informed the President that “prior to the resumption of the House, Parliament intends to undertake a Covid-19 (booster) vaccination exercise for Members of Parliament and Officers of the Parliamentary Service.”

Read the Speaker's letter to Prez. Akufo-Addo below;

Pulse Ghana

Alban Bagbin was in UAE in November 2021, for a similar medical check up.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to resume the controversial debate on the 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) which has divided the House and caused massive uproar amongst Ghanaians.

The E-Levy approval is expected to rake in a little above ¢6 billion in tax revenue for the country.