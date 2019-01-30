He said the Second Speaker of Parliament's campaign message for the flagbearer race is all about former President John Mahama.

Victor Smith contends that if Alban Bagbin labels Mahama as a failure then he is also one because he was part of his administration.

“If you describe JDM’s performance as abysmal then it is wrong because you were also part of his administration.

"It was very worrying for Bagbin to be talking this way because it is this same NDC party that you rallied on to rise to the top as a deputy Speaker of Parliament," he said.

He advised Bagbin to run a clean and decent campaign if he intends to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

“We will vote for John Dramani Mahama because he has what it takes to strengthen the party, his good works are visible for everyone to see," he added.

Alban Bagbin will battle against John Mahama and five other contestants as delegates of the National Democratic Congress goes to the polls on February 23 to elect a flagbearer.