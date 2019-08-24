News politics Alfred Oko Vanderpuije wins NDC primaries Today at 6:07 PM Tell your friends The Incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South in the Greater Accra Region has won the party's parliamentary primaries in the constituency. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije He polled 934 votes to win Saturday's primaries. More soon... Source: Pulse Ghana Tell your friends Join the "kokonsa" clique Don't miss a thing , get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy SEND ME UPDATES YES SEND ME UPDATES Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter LIKE PULSE GHANA FOLLOW PULSE GHANA Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or: WhatsApp: +233507713497 Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh Recommended Articles Minister predicts doom for NPP in 2020 Published Last Wednesday at 2:28 PM Bawumia is my best friend - Asiedu Nketia Published Last Tuesday at 10:18 AM Cut down government size – Mahama tells Nana Addo Published Last Tuesday at 10:57 AM Reshuffle 'corrupt' appointees in gov't – Hajia Fati charges Nana Addo Published Last Tuesday at 9:35 AM I'm not bothered when Bawumia calls me 'incompetent' – Mahama Published Yesterday at 11:59 AM Ghana blessed to have a listening President – Council of State Published Last Wednesday at 8:42 AM