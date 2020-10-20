The NDC candidate, Paul Ofori Amoah is alleged to have admitted to issuing cheques found on four persons the police describe as 'suspicious characters' arrested on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at a hotel in Swedru in the Central Region.

He has been charged provisionally with preparation to commit murder and abetment to commit murder.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ms. Irene Oppong, the police had picked the cheques belonging to Paul Amoah at the hotel where the suspects were picked up and invited him to assist in investigations.

Addressing the press, she said the MP, Mrs. Morrison lodged a complaint about the alleged murder plot on her life adding that the Swedru Divisional patrol team on Saturday, October 17, 2020, arrested four suspects - Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea, and Dauda Fatau based on intelligence that some heavily built men (machomen) whose movements looked suspicious were lodging in a hotel at Swedru.

She stated that the police searched the rooms of the suspects and found a knife on Dauda Fatau while a cutlass was also found in room 8 then being occupied by Isaac Addea and Fatau Dauda.

She said a search was also conducted in room 9, occupied by Gordon Kunya and Saddick Abubakar, and a lighter and two packets of tobacco-like substances were also found in the room.

She said four suspects were also arrested and charged with preparation to commit murder and carrying offensive weapons by a Cape Coast circuit court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur.

They were remanded into police custody and will return on October 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, the NDC parliamentary candidate, Paul Ofori-Amoah has strongly rejected reports suggesting he has been arrested over a plot to kill Cynthia Morrison who doubles as the Gender Minister.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Paul Ofori-Amoah said he needs Cynthia Morrison alive to witness the disgraceful defeat that awaits her in the December 7 polls.

"I have no interest to kill Cynthia Morrison…she should be alive to witness get defeat.

"I have not been arrested nor detained by the police...I will take legal action against the originator of this defamatory story," he said.