This comes after the veteran politician was suspended by his party last week for echoing anti-party views on the show.

In a succint text message announcing his resignation to the host, Kwame Sefa-Kayi, Allotey wrote: "Peace FM is part of my success . . . what happened last week I still don’t understand. Those I started politics with in the 70s called and spoke to me and so I came to the conclusion that I won't come . . . I am very sorry."

"I know I will disappoint you (Kwami Sefa Kayi) but what buttress my position," according to him is a vision he had of late President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills."

Allotey Jacobs said "it cannot be that because of one man, a whole political party will boycott your show".

The NDC has decided to boycott Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' because of now Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

Sefa Kayi and Allotey Jacobs

In a statement signed by its National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the party said: "Specifically, the reason for this boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the Producers and Host of the program to permanently reserve one (1) of the two (2) slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr. Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the program as a “Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC”, ostensibly to spite the NDC.

The statement further described the host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi as 'dictator'.

Allotey Jacobs said though he will grant interviews to radio and TV stations when called upon, he will be absent from studio panel discussions.