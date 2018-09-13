Allotey Jacobs wants Asiedu Nketiah booted out and here's why

news

The immediate past Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, Allotey Jacobs has been on a one-man crusade against the re-election of Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

He said it is time for the NDC to get a new face as General-Secretary for the 2020 general elections.

As a veteran in the party, his campaign against the experienced Nketia has left many of the party faithful wondering and in disbelief.

Nketiah, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, will be contesting for the General-Secretary slot against his deputy, Koku Anyidoho.

According to Allotey, Mr Koku Anyidoho, the only person challenging Mr Nketia to the General Secretary position was a better candidate.

He said, "I am not part of his [Koku] campaign, but I've known Koku, I believe that Asiedu Nketiah is an indiscipline person...there are two of them contesting, I will prefer Koku [Anyidoho]".

And his reasons are simple. He claims General Mosquito was the cause of NDC's humiliating defeat in 2016.

“Asiedu Nketiah is very arrogant. He’s indisciplined…He is a hypocritical person", he claimed.

However, appointees of former President John Mahama in the Brong Ahafo have refuted allegations that General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia caused their defeat in the 2016 elections.

Spokesperson for the former appointees, Gordon Asubonteng former Municipal Chief Executive for Dormaa Central said the claims were motivated by unidentified party members seeking to unseat the long serving General Secretary of the party.

Nketiah also said Jacobs call on party delegates to vote him out only boosts his chances of being retained as General Secretary.

“Allotey Jacobs just expressed his opinion and I have no problem but it will not affect my campaign” he added.