Ambulance case: Jakpa asks court to dismiss charges, fingers Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta

Jakpa asserts that the real motivation behind the trial is political pressure from President Nana Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. According to Jakpa, the pressure was applied to persecute Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who was the ranking member for finance at the time and is now the Minority Leader.

Jakpa is requesting the court's permission to testify about these interactions and to be cross-examined on the matter. His legal team’s application states:

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this honourable Court shall be moved by THADDEUS SORY ESQ., of MESSRS SORY @ LAW Counsel for and on behalf of the Third Accused/Applicant herein praying the Court for an order; i. striking out the charges and accordingly terminating the proceedings against the Third Accused/Applicant or alternatively, ii. A stay of the proceedings before the Court against the Third Accused/Applicant.”

