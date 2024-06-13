Amenfi East NPP parliamentary candidate granted bail

The candidate was arrested following the circulation of a video in which he controversially urged illegal miners to resist and confront soldiers trying to halt their activities, claiming no soldier has the authority to stop mining.

He claimed that his remarks were taken out of context from a two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners and emphasised that his intentions were misrepresented.

Addressing the miners, Ernest Frimpong revealed that all anti-galamsey task forces, including 'Operation Halt' and 'Galamstop,' have been disbanded by the government.

Consequently, he claimed that no soldier has the authority to stop anyone from mining.

Frimpong clarified that if a soldier claims to be on patrol, this is acceptable as police and security patrols help protect miners from robbery.

He, however, suggested that miners could voluntarily offer money for fuel, which he would not oppose.

He strongly advised miners to resist any soldier who tries to shut down their operations.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a warning against calls for attacks on soldiers following statements by Ernest Frimpong, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East.

GAF's Public Relations Director, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, emphasized that such calls are unlawful and threaten national security.

The military condemned any incitement of violence against soldiers, urging the public to respect and support security personnel.

This statement was made in the presence of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and other party executives.

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, in a statement issued on Monday, June 10, 2024, said his outfit had taken note of viral videos on social media calling for attacks on soldiers and other security personnel.