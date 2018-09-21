Pulse.com.gh logo
Amewu's fuel comments shows his incompetence - NDC MP


Fuel Prices Amewu's fuel comments shows his incompetence - NDC MP

Amewu had said Ghanaians should be grateful for the various interventions the NPP government is doing to reduce petrol prices yesterday.

  • Published:
Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy play

Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor has described the Minister of Energy John Peter Amewu as incompetent.

He said comments by Amewu that fuel prices would have been extra high if the NDC were still in power showed that he is not on top of issues.

Amewu had said Ghanaians should be grateful for the various interventions the NPP government is doing to reduce petrol prices yesterday.

“Without government’s intervention, prices today would have been ¢5.54 per litre for petrol and ¢5.55 for diesel. So what it means that the price we are paying today, if the Mahama-led administration was still in power, you would have been paying quite close to between nine and 10 percent higher than the current prices that Ghanaians are paying", he said.

READ ALSO: If you disrespect me I will sack you - Amewu threatens state CEOs

"He said the Special Petroleum Tax levy has been reduced on two occasions from 17 percent to 13 percent on two different occasions, adding “it’s time we give this government the recognition for caring for the people of this country", he added.

But Jinapor, who is a former Minister of Power, says such comments shows that Amewu lacks understanding of the sector.

John Jinapor, play

John Jinapor

 

Speaking on Joy FM, he said: "You have superintended over a depreciation of the cedi by about 20 percent, which has culminated in fuel price increases, Ghanaians are crying and your excuse is that but for you, it should have increased more than what we are witnessing".

“When fuel prices are very low on the world market, you put tax elements on it because you need to raise revenue, but when fuel prices increases, taxes are removed."

“As I speak, the benchmark price is about $77 meaning that Ghana is getting extra $20 on every single barrel that we export, that is additional revenue coming into the country and so when we say that you are getting additional revenue beyond what you anticipated and so you can use that to cushion Ghanaians, it is grounded in fact,” he said.

Fuel prices went beyond ¢5 per litre during the week leaving consumers panicky, with many calling on government to step in and provide some cushion.

