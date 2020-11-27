On Monday, November 16, 2020, Martin Amidu resigned from his office with immediate effect over interference in his work by the NPP-led government by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He stated that the President of the Republic was interfering in the performance of his duties in relation to the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

He alleged that the President attempted to convince him to include a response from the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta in his report which he declined because "that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor."

In his assessment report on the Agyapa deal, Amidu said the Transaction Advisor involved in the deal were susceptible to "nepotism, cronyism, and favouritism".

READ MORE: Martin Amidu gives chilling reasons why he resigned as the Special Prosecutor

However, Nana Addo responded to Martin Amidu's allegation of interference in his work.

In a 9-page letter from the Presidency dated November 17, 2020, addressed to Amidu and written by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante debunked the allegation of interference on reference to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal and other matters raised in Amidu's resignation letter.

He said "At no point did the President ask you to shelve the report, so he could "handle the matter". It is difficult to see in what way and in what context the President would seek to "handle the matter" when the matter was already public knowledge and had led to the Ministry of Finance suspending action on the Agyapa transaction in anticipation of your report."

"I am directed by the President to respond to correct the errors of the fact contained in your [Amidu] letter in order to provide a complete public record of the issues," he added.

According to him, claims that he [Nana Addo] asked Martin Amidu to shelve the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties agreement was not true.

But Martin Amidu in his latest statement insisted that the President wanted him to hold onto the Agyapa report.

He said "I resigned my position as the Special Prosecutor because of the traumatic experience I suffered from the reaction of the President who breached his Presidential oath by unlawfully obstructing me from taking any further steps on the Agyapa Royalties Transactions from 20th October 2020 to 1 November 2020.

"When I met the President on 23rd October 2020, I received the shock of my life when he demanded that I took no further action on the Agyapa royalties transaction anti-corruption assessment report for another week. That was when it was divinely revealed to me that the President whom I trusted so much for integrity only looked like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but he was really the mother corruption serpent under the innocent-looking flower.

"The Holy Spirt embolden me to tell the President immediately in the face that I will not be the special prosecutor and that I was giving him notice of that fact."

Read Martin Amidu's response to Nana Addo: