Amidu not interested in investigating Mahama over BOST cash


Special Prosecutor Amidu turns down petition to open criminal investigation against Mahama

A group calling itself 'Centre for National Affairs' had petition the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to investigate the ex-president, saying it has ‘gathered’ evidence that a whopping GH¢40.5 million was transferred from BOST to the presidency under John Mahama.

Amidu petitioned to prosecute Charlotte Osei play

Amidu petitioned to prosecute Charlotte Osei

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has turned down a petition to open criminal investigation against former President John Mahama over his role in alleged payments made from the Bulk Oil Storage Transportation (BOST) to his government.

READ MORE: Prosecute Mahama over GHS40m BOST cash - Group to Amidu

The group claim the recipient’s account was Chief of Staff’s Sundries Account No. 1, with account number 1018631473188 at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the alleged illegal transfers were done from August 2015 until early January 2017 when then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) handed over to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the December 7, 2016 general election.

Accra-based Citi FM, citing unnamed sources, reports that the request has been turned down because the matter in question is already being investigated by another state institution.

READ MORE: Strange money hitting my account – Martin Amidu

Mr Amidu is reported to say he considers that it will be a waste of resources for his outfit to also probe the matter.

