Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures


His comments were in reaction to Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's outburst that his office has no legislation to work with, coupled with logistics and human resource constraints.

play

A legislation will be laid in parliament when the house reconvenes this fall, Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor has said.

READ MORE: Attorney General surprised at Martin Amidu's public outburst

He said the draft legislative instrument is ready and would be laid on the floor when Parliament reconvenes.

“It was borne purely out of legal and governance constraints put on us rightly by the Parliament of Ghana,” he said, the Daily Guide newspaper quoted him as saying.

He said before the instrument would be put together, the law required that the Board of the Special Prosecutor’s Office be constituted and a Deputy Special Prosecutor be appointed which have since been done.

On logistics and human resource constraints, a Deputy Attorney General Joseph D. Kpemka, disclosed on Multi TV channel on Joy News monies will be released to the office of the Special Prosecutor in the coming weeks.

"Within this week and next, in terms of financial resources, something will be released. But long-term, as I have spoken about, adequate equipment are supposed to be made available, vehicles are supposed to be procured for the Office,” he said on PM Express on Thursday.

READ MORE: 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu

“There was no way that we could suddenly have acquired vehicles and offices and etc. before we went through the processes of passing the (Special Prosecutor’s) Bill into the law; we had to pass it into law then we can start the process of implementing it,” he explained.

