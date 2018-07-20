Amissah-Arthur to be buried at the military cemetery

news

The late ex-Ghanaian Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Arthur will be buried at the military cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra, his family has disclosed.

The statement from the family also said he will be interred on Friday, July 27th.

Amissah-Arthur passed on at the 37 Military Hospital a few weeks ago when he collapsed at the Airforce Gym while exercising.

The family says he will be laid in state on Thursday, 26th July, from 8 am to 6pm.

This will be followed a burial service at the at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra on Friday, 27th July 2018.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Amissah-Arthur was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012 after he was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the Vice-President, a week after President Mahama had also been sworn in as President, following the sudden death of President John Evans Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.