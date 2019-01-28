The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) was appointed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to the lawmaker, the entire Police service is afraid of Anas and that is why they are yet to invite him over the murder of TigerEye PI journalist, Ahmed-Saule.

Speaking on Net2 TV, Mr. Agyapong made a series of allegations, including saying that Anas had a hand in the appointment of David Asante-Apeatu as IGP.

He said the undercover journalist has instilled fear in the Police hierarchy to the extent that they cannot take any action against him when he goes wrong.

“I’m not surprised that the Police has not invited Anas, because they are afraid of him,” the Assin Central MP ranted.

“Anas was the one who interviewed candidates to become the IGP. Can you imagine if he is the one who recommended the current IGP, what can the IGP do to him?”

He added that there are many people with credible information against Anas, but have refused to talk because they do not trust the Police.

“I have a lot of people who have information, but they say they will never give it to the Police. They said they don’t trust the Police because Anas controls them.

“The Police can send a letter to the Speaker of Parliament requesting to interrogate me, but they’ve never called Anas because he appointed the IGP,” Mr. Agyepong added.

Asked if he is sure Anas appointed the former IGP or the current one, the maverick MP replied: “He appointed this one, the current IGP was interviewed by him. I’m not scared of anybody because this is a life and death matter.”

Slain journalist Ahmed, who is a key member of the TigerEye PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra two weeks ago.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

Mr. Agyapong has been blamed by certain quarters for the death of the journalist after the MP exposed his picture on TV and called for him to be beaten.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has so far interrogated the lawmaker, as investigations into the murder continue.