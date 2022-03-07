Angry Fomena NPP members fix Mahama’s posters in party office

It is reported that the NPP leadership has adopted "a no polling station elections" in the Fomena constituency, a development some of its members are vehemently opposed to.

On Monday, March 7, the aggrieved members who had vowed to resist any attempt to impose Asiamah on them were seen changing the traditional colours of the NPP office to the traditional colours of their political rival, the NDC, 3news.com reports.

NPP members protest imposition of Andrew Asiamah on them Pulse Ghana

According to them, they cannot fathom the rationale behind the exemption of the constituency in the party’s polling station executive election.

Earlier, on Wednesday, February 23, Micheal Ankapong, aspiring youth organiser, told journalists that any effort by the leadership of the NPP to impose Asiamah on them would be resisted.

"We will resist any attempt by NPP party executives to impose the independent candidate together with his supporters on the faithful NPP supporters within the constituency.

"Some executives have met with the Independent candidate for Fomena constituency, Hon. Andrew Amoako Assiamah to bring on board his supporters to contest the party's internal elections," Ankapong said as quoted by 3news.com.

Meanwhile, when questioned about the exclusion of the Fomena constituency in the polling station elections, Communication Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa told TV3’s William Evans-Nkum that it is an internal party affair.

"We didn’t give a reason before and we won’t give any reason now. This is purely an internal affair."

The now 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrews Asiamah contested the parliamentary election as an independent candidate and won in 2020 after he lost the party’s primaries.