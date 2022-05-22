Angry NPP supporters reportedly set party office ablaze

There are currently two factions in the constituency, one in support of a re-run of the election, while the other is vehemently opposed to it.

According to the National Council of the governing party, the election in question was bedeviled by irregularities, hence the decision to organise a re-run.

However, the group that has set the office on fire has vowed to resist a re-run of the election.

The unhappy party supporters said in a video: "We will not agree. We will not hold another election. We’ve already voted and the women’s organizer has been removed. Let it stay so. We’ve voted out the person and you want us to vote again because of that?"

They blame the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, for the happenings within the constituency, saying he brought up the idea of a re-run although the committee did not recommend such.

Below is the statement issued by the angry supporter:

JOHN BOADU IS DESTROYING AOWIN NPP

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, kindly accept our warmest regards for attending to our call this crucial moment. Our message to John Boadu and the leadership of the New Patriotic Party is very simple. We will not sit down for John Boadu to destroy the party here in Aowin. About a month ago, the Constituency Elections Committee organized very credible elections after weeks of rigorous campaign, going to electoral areas that are one hundred miles apart all within the very large Aowin Constituency.

The Elections were conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana, candidates were voted for by the almost nine hundred delegates and eventually, elections results were declared. Today, we are hearing John Boadu is going to call for a rerun of the elections in positions where persons supported by his Personal Assistant, one Abanga lost terribly.

Ladies and Gentlemen, let me pause here and send the strongest signal to John Boadu and those involved in this grand scheme to note that, firstly, WE WONT ACCEPT ANY RE-RUN of the Constituency elections. Secondly, we shall use EVERY MEANS POSSIBLE TO RESIST any attempts of nullification of any of the positions unless the Electoral Commission which conducted the elections has said so or a competent court of jurisdiction

Now back to the lies of John Boadu and his cronies, Ladies and Gentlemen I have a copy of the comprehensive report from the Aowin Constituency Elections Committee. The Committee’s report details all the legitimate processes that were followed and provides concrete ground for every single action taken. Kindly go through the report and know for yourselves the kind of competent and detailed work the committee did only for John Boadu and a few people in Accra to think they twist things and have their way. No! We shall resist them to the peril of our lives because we have suffered enough to build the party here.

Our message is simple, they should not put our patience and resolve to test. They will be in for the shocks of their lives if they think we are far from the headquarters of the party. We will literally wipe out NPP from this Constituency for everyone to see if they think they nullify and an election conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana without recourse to the courts of competent Jurisdiction in this country.

We will rest our case here and wait for them.