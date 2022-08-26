RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Antwima Nwabiagya South MP chased out with machete over bad roads

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South in the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, was chased out with a machete by some angry youth over poor roads in the area.

The aggrieved youth who were agitated by the poor state of the roads staged a protest to express their displeasure with the MP.

They said the contractor abandoned the construction of the drainage systems.

The residents added that they were not happy with the poor state of the road especially the Wiawso-Antoakrom road which is riddled with potholes.

The angry youth hooted at him and chanted war songs to register their displeasure over what they described as a lack of infrastructural development in the constituency.

But the MP said though there was agitation by his constituents on poor roads in the area, reports on the incident that he was chased out have been exaggerated.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Agyei Anhwere said "In a process of moving from the Kobeng community because of the rains, the man from nowhere brought the machete to pour out his grievances, but I was not attacked."

