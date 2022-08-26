Antwima Nwabiagya South MP chased out with machete over bad roads

They said the contractor abandoned the construction of the drainage systems.

The residents added that they were not happy with the poor state of the road especially the Wiawso-Antoakrom road which is riddled with potholes.

The angry youth hooted at him and chanted war songs to register their displeasure over what they described as a lack of infrastructural development in the constituency.

But the MP said though there was agitation by his constituents on poor roads in the area, reports on the incident that he was chased out have been exaggerated.

Pulse Ghana