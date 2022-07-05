Anyone who defends NPP's decision for IMF bailout can defend Satan in Heaven — Asiedu Nketia

His comments come after the President authorized Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the IMF for a bailout.

A statement issued by the information ministry said the order follows a telephone conversation between President Akufo-Addo and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva.

It said "At a meeting on June 30th, 2022, the cabinet indicated its support for the decision," the statement said on Friday, July 1.

"The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana's build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises".

Asiedu Nketia speaking on the bailout laid the country's dire financial situation and current state of economic paralysis by the NPP government on the doorstep of the Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team.

He said "...Ghana received lots of support from the World Bank and other benevolent institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic, I, therefore, find it absurd to hear people say that COVID-19 and the Ukraine-Russia war have contributed to the poor performance of the country's economy.

"Anyone who is able to defend NPP's decision to go to the IMF for a bailout with this inexplicable analysis can defend Satan in Heaven."

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the NDC scribe said "The Finance Minister has run out of ideas and the way he is handling things now you will need fresh blood to manage the finances of the country and be able to put the economy in good shape."