The NPP says the biggest opposition party has to issue an unqualified apology to Lydia for tagging her as a 'bloody widow' during her confirmation at parliament yesterday.

The Second Deputy Majority leader of parliament, Mr Matthew Nyindam, moved a motion on the floor of parliament asking the Minority to apologise to the newly-elected member.

He backed his motion with Standing Order 93(2) which says that “it shall be out of order to use offensive, abusive, insulting, blasphemous or unbecoming words or to impute improper motives to any member or to make allusion.”

The NDC MPs brandished placards with inscription "Bloody Widow" while they boycotted Madam Alhassan's swearin-in.

This was in relation to the shooting incident during the by-election that Lydia Seyram Alhassan won.