According to them, the insinuation labeled on John Jinapor in Parliament on Friday will by the Minister of Information will not be condoned.

A statement issued by NDC’s Yapei Kusawgu arm and signed by Constituency Secretary Latif lddi Atingpo on Sunday, 16 August 2020, said the minister apologise for using the “derogatory slang” to describe their MP since it connotes “wandering man”.

According to the statement: “The chiefs, indigenes, elders, opinion leaders, imams, pastors, youth, women groups and the good people of Yapei Kusawgu Constituency find this conduct by the minister as very unfortunate, unacceptable and disrespectful.”

The statement said it is “so sad, shameful and scandalous to have emanated from a whole minister of state, who is expected to show moral uprightness in all his affairs, especially, when it has to do with Parliament, a law making arm of government, but not descend that low …”

“This despicable demeanour by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah came to us no surprise since his appointment is one that was not based on merit but the basis of his familial relationship with Nana Akufo-Addo, the failed president”, the NDC said.

John Jinapor

Mr Oppong Nkrumah referred to the opposition lawmaker as ‘Papa no’ during a debate on the floor of the house on Friday.

The term gained negative connotation after it was widely referred to by actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel during their social media feud over a sugar daddy.