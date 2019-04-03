The four were part of angry supporters who stormed the party’s office in the region and threatened to lock up the place.

Supporters of the NPP in the constituency remain divided over the choice for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekeyere East.

Some believe the party’s executives are masterminding a plan to impeach the DCE, Mary Marfo.

This follows a decision by some Assembly members to pass a vote of no confidence against the DCE.

The supporters subsequently besieged the party’s office to confront the constituency executives over the decision.

This led to a melee after the executives resisted the attempts of the supporters to lock up the facility.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that one person ended up injured and was sent to the hospital to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, the party supporters and the constituency executives have also been interrogated by the police.