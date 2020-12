The MP-elect was attacked at his Afiadenyigba residence when the armed men ransacked the rooms in the house.

The robbers made away with more than GH¢50,000 and other valuables such as phones and laptops.

Kwame Gakpey reports stated escaped through the backdoor to the Afiadenyigba police station but upon reaching there, it was locked.

The MP-elect is currently in critical condition and responding to treatment at the hospital.