They were attacked at Abuskologa while the team was returning from a tour of Gore, Tetako, Adagbera, and Azuwera polling stations.

The victims were part of Cletus Avoka's campaign team touring the Upper East region when the incident occurred on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Cletus Avoka who is seeking re-election said the armed robbers were clad in police uniform, disguised as police officers at a checkpoint.

The robbers made away with one of the team members' motorcycles, mobile phones, and an undisclosed amount of money.

However, Cletus Avoka was not hurt and has lodged a report at the Zebilla Police station.