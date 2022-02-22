"Arrogant" Buaben Asamoa is waste to the NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase radio, Kennedy Agyapong described him as an "arrogant" person.

"That guy should be fired, he is a waste to the party, he is a waste to the party. The problems we are facing with communication are because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. He is arrogant that is why he lost the Adenta seat. You will see the demonstration I'm going to organise against him," he said.

Earlier, Buaben Asamoa revealed why many executives of the party are mute on the controversial 1.75% electronic transactions proposed by the government in the 2022 budget.

According to him, the NPP officials are not talking about the projects of the NPP government in the community, which he believes is not helping the party.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on Friday, February 18, 2022, he stated that "You will be surprised how many of our NPP officers at the local level are not talking enough about the government's policy, especially E-levy.

"I was at a funeral and I took the time to speak to a lot of people. The NPP in the community is not stepping out to project the NPP."