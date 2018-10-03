Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if...


Corruption Report Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if...

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Edward Duah-Agyeman doesn't have the credibility to undertake any role assigned to him to audit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia play

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dared the chairman of the Audit Service Board, Professor Edward Duah-Agyeman to take him to court over claims he [Aseidu Nketia] made against his character.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Edward Duah-Agyeman doesn't have the credibility to undertake any role assigned to him to audit the illegalities and complete maladministration in the erstwhile administration of the NDC.

He questioned why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him to audit appointees of former President John Mahama.

READ MORE: Mahama appointees root for Asiedu Nketia

According to him, the Chairman of the audit team, Edward Duah-Agyeman, is a dishonest and a corrupt man.

He stated that Edward Duah-Agyeman was also accused of sole-sourcing some private firms which supposedly audited the state agencies in question.

He said all these revelations, coupled with other discrepancies, are basis on which he advised the general public to disregard the audit report since it was published based on lies and propaganda.

But Prof Agyeman has threatened to sue Asiedu Nketia.

However, the NDC scribe in rebuttal said he is ready to face him in court.

Professor Edward Duah-Agyeman play

Professor Edward Duah-Agyeman

 

Asiedu Nketia in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said: "He [Prof Agyeman] is such a person that allows himself to be used, when there are no skeletons in the cupboard he manufactures some and puts them there based on which he would tarnish the hard-won image of persons, so, this press conference is not the first time I'm dealing with him.

READ MORE: Audit report on Mahama's appointees is rubbish - NDC

"I took him to court in 2002 to prevent President Kufuor from making him Auditor General, they made sure the case never ended and he was there illegally for about six years before NDC won power and he went home.

"So, that is the type of person we are talking about... Let him go to court I'll thank God and meet him there."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Elections: Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu NDC Elections Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu
Gross Corruption: Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals Gross Corruption Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals
In Thailand: Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' shut indefinitely In Thailand Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' shut indefinitely
Sulawesi: Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island Sulawesi Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island
Italy: Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports Italy Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports
US-China: Amid trade spat, military tensions soar between both nations US-China Amid trade spat, military tensions soar between both nations

Recommended Videos

Kotoka International Airport: Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning Kotoka International Airport Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning
Local News: Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus Local News Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama



Top Articles

1 Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against...bullet
2 NDC Race Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsubullet
3 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal...bullet
4 Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addobullet
5 Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from...bullet
6 NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has...bullet
7 Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's...bullet
8 NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Regionbullet
9 NDC Elections We're not forming an alliance against...bullet
10 NDC Presidential Race Kojo Bonsu has no track record...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Report Audit report on Mahama's appointees is rubbish - NDC
Free SHS NDC will scrap the double system if re-elected - Gen Mosquito
Privileges NDC MP Collins Dauda explains why he was arrested in a 'rambo style'
Political Violence IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda
NDC Elections Koku will kick out 'Mugabe' Asiedu Nketia - Dela Coffie
Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee House - Koku Anyidoho
Internal Wrangling Allotey Jacobs wants Asiedu Nketiah booted out and here's why
NDC Race NDC presidential aspirant claims he saved NDC from collapse in Central region
NDC Race Mahama appointees root for Asiedu Nketia

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Faid had been serving a 25-year term over a botched 2010 heist in which a policewoman was killed
Redoine Faid Helicopter jailbreak gangster arrested in France
Hayabusa2's shadow seen on the surface of the Ryugu asteroid it is studying
MASCOT Touchdown! Japan space probe lands new robot on asteroid
Australia has finally scrapped its 'tampon tax' which was branded as sexist by campaigners
In Australia After years of debate government scraps 'tampon tax'
After Swaziland changed its name earlier this year to eSwatini, the nine letters spelling out the old name of the country were removed from the university sign, and new letters have not yet arrived
Swaziland 'More African': eSwatini adapts to contentious name change
X
Advertisement