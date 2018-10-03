Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if...

news

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dared the chairman of the Audit Service Board, Professor Edward Duah-Agyeman to take him to court over claims he [Aseidu Nketia] made against his character.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Edward Duah-Agyeman doesn't have the credibility to undertake any role assigned to him to audit the illegalities and complete maladministration in the erstwhile administration of the NDC.

He questioned why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him to audit appointees of former President John Mahama.

According to him, the Chairman of the audit team, Edward Duah-Agyeman, is a dishonest and a corrupt man.

He stated that Edward Duah-Agyeman was also accused of sole-sourcing some private firms which supposedly audited the state agencies in question.

He said all these revelations, coupled with other discrepancies, are basis on which he advised the general public to disregard the audit report since it was published based on lies and propaganda.

But Prof Agyeman has threatened to sue Asiedu Nketia.

However, the NDC scribe in rebuttal said he is ready to face him in court.

Asiedu Nketia in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said: "He [Prof Agyeman] is such a person that allows himself to be used, when there are no skeletons in the cupboard he manufactures some and puts them there based on which he would tarnish the hard-won image of persons, so, this press conference is not the first time I'm dealing with him.

"I took him to court in 2002 to prevent President Kufuor from making him Auditor General, they made sure the case never ended and he was there illegally for about six years before NDC won power and he went home.

"So, that is the type of person we are talking about... Let him go to court I'll thank God and meet him there."